District Council opposes resumption of mining in Regions 7, 8, 9

The South Rupununi District Council (SRDC) is maintaining its firm position that mining should not be an essential service and should be suspended in Indigenous communities, especially those that are COVID-19 hotpots. This stance was taken after mining operations in Regions Seven, Eight, and Nine were given approval to resume.

According to the new gazette order, mining activities within the specified Regions are permitted and miners will be expected to adhere to recommendations made by the authorities as well as the other COVID-19 regulations.

This newspaper contacted the Guyana Gold and Diamond Miner’s Association (GGDMA) to ascertain what recommendations were made for miners in the named Regions. However, the response from an official was that the information is currently unavailable.

The SRDC stated that mining operations still pose an increased risk of the COVID-19 virus entering the indigenous communities, especially parts of Region Nine. The body has emphasized too that many of the recorded COVID-19 cases within Region Seven were “mining-related”.

The Council further noted that it has received reports of persons flouting COVID-19 regulations within mining areas and there is no proper supervision to ensure that all guidelines are followed. Based on the reports received, nightspots are being opened into the wee hours of the morning and miners working in these mining areas are not following the necessary protocols mandated by the order.

The Council has also noted that its members have been working very hard to decrease the spread of the virus and to educate indigenous communities within Region Nine. But these efforts, the Council noted, are being completely disregarded by the mining community.

The Council had previously highlighted that Wapishana tribes in Region Nine are faced with a great risk due to miners passing through their communities.

Language barrier was also recognized as another issue in the 21 Wapishana communities since the COVID-19 regulations are being published in English.

To address this, the SRDC has since recorded audios in the Wapishana language that will soon be distributed amongst villages and will also be broadcasted via radio stations in the Region.

The Council has called on government and other relevant authorities to halt mining activities over 10 times including by way of letters and regional meetings/discussions to no avail.

The SRDC said that it has been putting measures in place to battle COVID-19 since Guyana’s very first case was recorded in March. The Council members believe despite their best efforts, the situation can spiral out of control if caution isn’t exercised.

Some of the measures that have been implemented include the blocking of border crossings between Guyana and Brazil; setting up of proper screening checkpoints; ensuring accurate information relating to COVID-19 is circulated within communities, and constructing gates to block entry into Wapishana communities.

According to the Council, small villages like Potarinau and Quiko were quickly affected by the virus; a development it hopes doesn’t extend to other villages in the Region.