Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams, proceeds on leave

Latest update August 18th, 2020 12:59 AM
– as rumours surface that he was sent home
Deputy Commissioner of Police and former Crime Chief, Paul Williams, was yesterday sent on 192 days annual vacation leave.
The Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Guyana Police Force (GPF), Royston Andries-Junor, confirmed this latest development. He also told Kaieteur News that it is unclear whether Williams had requested the leave or if it was a decision taken by the relevant authorities.
Attempts to contact Williams by phone were futile.
Nevertheless, some sources have hinted that a decision might have been taken to send Williams home.
Williams was appointed Deputy Commissioner in 2019 by former President David Granger under the previous administration.
He had served as a Commander for Police Division ‘B’ before Granger appointed him Crime Chief in 2018. Williams was considered a replacement at the time for the current Crime Chief, Wendell Blanhum, who was removed from that position by the Granger administration in 2017.
However, Granger recognized that Williams was well credited for solving a number of cold cases. As a result, he was removed from being Crime Chief and reassigned to the Force’s Administration where he was promoted to Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Last Sunday, the AFC selected its nine parliamentarians and it is a sordid violation of the constitution, elections criteria... more
It is perhaps too early and there is too little information available to pronounce precisely on what exactly is taking place... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
