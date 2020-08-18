Broomes, bodyguard hauled before Magistrate

– Both released on self bail

Former Youth Affairs Minister within the Ministry of the Presidency, Simona Broomes, and her bodyguard, Dexter Austin, were yesterday hauled before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts where a series of charges were read to them.

Broomes and Austin were slapped with three joint charges and two individual charges.

The first joint charge stated that on August 3, 2020, at South Sophia, they used threatening language towards Dion Younge, a People’s Progressive Party/Civic Councillor. The latter charge alleges that on the same date and at the same location, Broomes and Austin caused public terror.

The last joint charge stated that on the same date and at the same location, Broomes and Austin unlawfully restrained Younge. While Broomes was also charged for assaulting Younge so as to cause him grievous bodily harm and Austin was charged for discharging a loaded firearm within 100 yards of public space.

Broomes and Austin denied the charges that were read to them and were granted self-bail by Magistrate Daly. They are expected to make their next court appearance on August 31, 2020.

Kaieteur News had reported from a live video posted by Broomes on her Facebook fan page at around 08:00hrs on August 3, 2020, that she and others were seen assaulting Younge and another man. Broomes detailed in the video that she had just finished her morning exercise when she spotted a man with a flap-hat dismantling some signs with a hammer.

Broomes alleged that the signs were planted on the government reserve in front of her house and that she confronted the man for taking down the signs that she had spent money to erect. She also claimed that the man responded by saying, “We want to show you who in power now and who running the country now.” The ex-minister also made claims that the man threatened to shoot her before entering a waiting car and driving off.

Broomes then entered her vehicle and instructed Austin to follow the car, which they trailed to A-Field, South Sophia where it stopped at a bridge. Two men exited and walked over into Plum Park. Broomes too stepped out of her vehicle, along with Austin, and ran behind the men. As they got closer, Austin took out his firearm and began firing shots in the air.

Younge and the other man were assaulted. During the assault, Young received a cut to his hand and lacerations to his arms and feet while the worker sustained injuries to the head and feet as well. A report was later lodged at the Turkeyen Police Station by both parties.

Broomes and Austin were later arrested and an investigation was launched. They were later charged and put before the court for the offences.