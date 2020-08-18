87 year-old is Guyana’s latest COVID -19 fatality

An 87-year-old man is Guyana’s latest COVID-19 fatality. According to information obtained by this publication, the man succumbed to COVID-19 related complications while hospitalized in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) yesterday.

The 87- year-old, whose details were not released to the media up to press time, has brought the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 24.

The death is recorded closely behind that of 73-year-old Wilfred James. James of Kuru Kururu on the Soesdyke/Linden Highway had also succumbed to the disease at the GPHC.

Meanwhile, the newly publicized bulletin released by the Ministry of Health yesterday pointed to no new cases of the disease. According to the Ministry, Guyana’s COVID-19 cases stands at 709.

Of that number, there have been 349 recoveries. There are currently three persons in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 59 active cases in institutional quarantine, 275 persons in home isolation, and 79 persons in institutional quarantine.

Last Sunday, the Ministry recorded 35 new cases of the disease. Out of that number, two are in Region One; Five are in Region Three; Six are in Region Four; one is in Region Five; 11 are in Region Seven; six are in Region Nine while four are in Region 10.

Region Five (Mahaica-Berbice) also recorded its very first COVID-19 case on Sunday.