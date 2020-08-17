THE WRONG CHOICE

Ms. Alison Redford, QC, an ex-premier of Alberta, Canada, is the wrong person to head the expert review of the Payara Field Development Plan (FDP). She lacks the appropriate qualifications and experience in reviewing FDPs.Guyana does not need a political and regulatory lawyer to spearhead such a vital technical review. Ms. Redford’s political record does not instill trust or assure public confidence. Her background raises concerns.Guyana needs the best to undertake the review. It needs persons of unblemished reputations so that no aspersions can be cast on the review process. Guyana must be satisfied that Ms. Redford’s appointment has been endorsed at the highest levels in Ottawa.A team of experts specializing and with experience in conducting such reviews is needed to spearhead this exercise. In the interest of transparency, the public needs to know the identities and credentials of the technical persons who are part of any review. We are therefore concerned about both Ms. Redford’s selection and the silence over the names of her support team.The country can ill-afford another fiasco it its dealings with ExxonMobil. We have been taken advantage of before. The country was deprived of US$55B as a result of the flawed negotiations undertaken by the previous administration.The present review is our last chance to maximize the benefits for our people. If we get it wrong, the present and future generations are doomed to a fate of scratching a living.