‘Shark Oil’ death sentence overturned, will now serve 18 years for manslaughter

The Court of Appeal has overturned a death sentence imposed on Herman Ally ‘Shark Oil’ for the murder of Rose Hall Town, Corentyne, Berbice resident, Roydel Sandy.

Ally, ‘Shark Oil,’ was convicted in 2012 and sentenced to death for the murder which occurred between October 5 and 6, 2006. The death sentence was imposed by Justice Roxane George-Wiltshire following a trial in the 2012 Criminal Assizes in Berbice, where state prosecutors argued that Ally murdered Sandy following a misunderstanding.

Among other things, the State had claimed that on October 5, 2006 at around 16:00 hrs. Sandy was found in the vicinity of Ally’s yard with a wound. He was picked up and taken to his mother’s home before being rushed to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he died the next day. Ally was arrested that same day and was later charged with murder.

However in appealing the death sentence, Ally’s lawyer contended that the trial judge admitted into evidence a caution statement which ought to have been excluded, and further, that the trial judge failed to permit his client from mitigating his defense.

Further in the grounds of appeal, the lawyer argued that the trial judge failed to put his client’s defense to the jury and that the trial judge misdirected the jury on the law of self-defense and murder. Further, Ally’s lawyer has argued that the trial judge failed to permit his client to mitigate in his defense.

Additionally though he was found guilty of the crime, Ally had maintained his innocence.

At his initial sentence, he had told the Court, “I know to myself that at no time at all I had any implement or knife or whatever. I was not responsible for the killing of Roydel Sandy.”

He had always claimed he acted in self-defense, saying that after he had an altercation with a woman, Sandy attacked him with a knife.

On Friday, presiding Justices Chancellor of the Judiciary Yonette Cummings-Edwards, Justice of Appeal Dawn Gregory and High Court Judge Brassington Reynolds overturned the man’s murder conviction and substituted it with manslaughter, following arguments by Ally’s lawyer, Nigel Hughes and state prosecutors.

The Court of Appeal then imposed a sentence of 18 years for manslaughter, and ordered that the time Ally spent in jail from the time of his arrest in 2006 must be deducted from the sentence. Hughes argued that his client has been in custody for 160 months, and should be released from prison in the next six months.