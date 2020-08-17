Pump attendant drops cash, flees, driver abandons bus in gas station robbery

Latest update August 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
A female pump attendant dropped her cash and fled while a driver abandoned his bus during a robbery yesterday, at Rubis Gas Station, Public Road, Bel Air, East Coast Demerara. The robbery took place sometime around 14:20hrs.
According to a video footage seen by this newspaper, a white motorcar, PNN 6109 drove up to one of the fuel pumps where two men exited-one wearing a grey hooded sweater.
One of the bandits remained at the fuel pump where the car had stopped and appeared to be ransacking a drawer, while the other ran up to a female pump attendant. The pump attendant, who was at the time receiving payment from a bus driver for filling his tank, dropped her cash and fled. The bus driver too ran away leaving his bus with its gas tank open.
The bandit scrambled up the scattered cash before escaping with his accomplice in the waiting car.
