Pensioner challenging 7-year sentence for sexual assault

A man in his 70s is now challenging a seven-year jail sentence he was handed in 2015 for sexual assault against a minor. The man, Kenrick Morrison was sentenced on September 4, 2015, for having sexual activity with a child under the age of 16.

In regards to his appeal, the man claimed that Judge Jo-Ann Barlow misdirected the jurors due to errors in her final review of evidence. Morrison also claimed that the evidence delivered was biased as it fell in favor of the prosecution.

Morrison’s case was tried at the Demerara Criminal Assizes and saw four witnesses testifying against him. The elderly man had denied the charges but upon the conclusion of his trial, the jury made a unanimous decision on a guilty verdict.

The man’s defense lawyer had begged the court for leniency, as he claimed that it was his client’s first encounter with the law. The judge stated that his sentencing would serve as an example to others who may potentially commit similar acts in the future.

She maintained that, that sort of behaviour is unacceptable. It was stated that the man had abused his position of trust in the minor as he was someone she knew very well.