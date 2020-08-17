Motorbike bandits rob Chinese Supermarket

Latest update August 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Wan Li Supermarket located at Industry, East Coast Demerara, was on Saturday robbed by bandits riding a XR Honda motorcycle.
According to video footage seen by this newspaper, the bandits pulled up at the supermarket just after 15:00Hrs.
The pillion rider stepped off the motorbike and entered the supermarket. He pulled out a handgun and made his way behind the counter to the cashier. The bandit then proceeded to grab the cashier by the arm and pulled him aside before emptying the cash register.
On his way out he attacked an elderly man who was sipping on a soft drink outside the supermarket. The bandit grabbed the man’s chain and the cash he stole fell on the floor. He took about at least five minutes to recover all the money before escaping with his accomplice on the motorcycle.
In October of last year four masked men on motorcycles had pulled up at this same supermarket with intentions of carrying out a robbery, but had abandoned their plans. It is unclear whether those men were ever caught by police.
