Minister Croal says eager to resolve housing and water issues

– Ask citizens to be patient until the review of housing system is completed

Minister of Housing and Water, Hon. Collin Croal, yesterday said that he is eager to commit to the PPP/C administration’s manifesto promise of delivering adequate water and provide housing for over 50,000, persons. He also noted that persons who applied for house lots should be patient and wait until the review of the entire system is completed.

The Minister yesterday travelled to Mabaruma, Region One, and during a radio program, he stated that there is a backlog of over 65,000 active housing applications. He added that there is a challenge of striking the balance in getting the lands and finding the resources to build the infrastructure to create housing areas.

According to Minister Croal, the housing system is under review and while he has stopped the allocation of house lots, persons can expect the system to resume very shortly, since the review is expected to be completed in the next week. He added that when the review is completed, the next phase will be policy making.

The minister stated that he would like to encourage young people to own their own house, and take advantage of applying for their own house lots since the ministry will be working with the banks to create better interest rate for young people: “Our President is committed over 50,000 house lots within the five years we are committed to that but we are also not limited to that number.”

The minister is also looking at enforcement at the housing ministry. In this regard, he stated that someone contacted him and informed him about an issue. He said when the matter was investigated it was discovered that the matter was reported three weeks ago but was never addressed. Minister Croal shared that his team resolved the matter within an hour.

He mentioned that at the same time there is also the concern of squatting which his ministry finds unacceptable.

“Only yesterday [Saturday] I received a phone call about persons allotting portions of land with the intent of the Ministry regularizing it,” he stated, adding that his ministry will not be bullied.

During the interview Minster Croal also talked about the water and housing issue in Mabaruma. He said that he has asked the Regional Democratic Council (RDC), to locate lands that can be used as new housing areas. He said he also spoke with a Guyana Water Incorporation (GWI) engineer to take note of the different water issues that the residents are facing so that they can be swiftly resolved.

The minister said that the Private Sector Commission (PSC) will also play a part in the development. Last Tuesday, Minister Croal along with Minister within the Ministry of Housing and Water, Susan Rodrigues, conducted their first community outreach at Block X Liliendaal Turkeyen.

Responding to an invitation that was sent by the residents, the ministers interacted with the residents and assured them that while squatting is unacceptable by the ministry, there will be no strong-armed approach but rather, an inclusive and humanitarian stance will be adopted and implemented.