Mike Parris 40th medal anniversary clothing line launched

In a surprise move to honour their dad, Michael Anthony Parris, Melissa, his eldest daughter, being the mastermind behind it all and her five other sisters chipped in with the idea to launch a clothing line on his 40th anniversary of winning his Olympic Bronze medal in Moscow in 1980. The line features motivational t-shirts, hats, boxing gear, gym wear etc, which would come out soon honouring Guyana and the English Speaking Caribbean lone Olympic boxing medalist.

A release from his daughters noted, “The line is to help boost the self esteem of others to uplift, encourage and motivate others to keep pushing and aiming for the sky to achieve greatness in life. Some of the quotes are of life’s experiences. It’s just to show us sometimes we are never alone and whatever we’re going through there is always someone out there who is battling something worst. So instead of doubting ourselves, look deeper within yourselves to find your purpose.”

“Discipline, Devotion, Determination and Dedication are the words used by my Dad Michael Anthony Parris that helped to motivate me to keep pushing through life. These four ‘D’s molded me and my other siblings into the persons we are today, so maybe they can also be words of inspiration to you. In closing I would like to leave you with a quote: ‘Don’t allow the past to paralyze you from entering the bring future that awaits you’,” the release informed.

For further information on how to go about obtaining any of the Mike Parris clothing line, kindly contact Melissa Parris on telephone 685-5116 or Melinda Parris on 613-9766.