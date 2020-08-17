Jag-deo changed he name to Speedy Gonzalez

Latest update August 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Aug 17, 2020
Is sheer blow-blow tekkin’ place. Gail seh how people gat permanent contract. Dem boys know dat dem nah gat nothing like dat. All it mean is that the contract is nah wan fixed term contract. Dah nah mean it can’t be terminated either with or without reason. But Gail wan de blow-blow blow.
Is same thing with Jag-deo. He blowing de blow-blow. He tek wan regulatory lawyer and put she fuh be in charge to review de Payara Field Development Plan (FDP). Dem boys seh plenty people gan be worried about dat.
Dem boys seh Jag-deo want a lick-and-a- promise review. He want de review fuh done quick. Dem boys din’t know he change he name to Speedy Gonzalez. He wan done de review in 10 days. But Mangal who is wan expert seh dat de government is entitled to take all de time it needs to ensure a proper review.
De man talk how technical experts are needed fuh stay all aspects of de Field Development Plan. It need people fuh study de ocean floor, de operation of the oil company, the cost fuh bring up de oil. It need enginers fuh see de wuk do right. Dat is why dem boys seh leh we get de best people fuh de de review.
Dem boys wan remind de hurry-up man, Jag-deo dat de oil nah going nowhere. It nah gan runaway like dem hurricane does eventually do. It can stay right deh until a proper review done.
Old people always seh fuh tek yuh time and peel yuh pine because time longer than twine.
Talk half and tell Alison thanks, but no thanks!
