Guyana to pay every cent Exxon spends… never forget this!

Exxon said they spent US$70M “locally” on bora, ochro, bajee, eggs, rice, sugar, salt, etc…and lil transpee…here and there.

Guess what Guyana?

Dem ain’t even got a piece of paper or a receipt to back up the US$70M dem seh dem spend.

Should we pay that?

Imagine you wukkin in the interior. Every three months you does come out to be with yuh family.

As soon as you arrive home, the maid hands you a bill for $7M, without any receipt to show wha she buy.

On top of that, the house ain’t gat nuttin to show wha she buy.

Would you pay her?

Hell no!

That is the predicament Guyana finds itself in with de expenses for Exxon Liza 1 and Liza 2.

If them try to “ker-fukkle” us with tens of millions of US dollars in bora and bajee, just imagine wha those F**ggers did to us wid that US$10 BILLION dem throw at us for Liza 1 and Liza 2 as de Development Costs?

Are we paying for a Rig or a F**g?