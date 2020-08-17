Latest update August 17th, 2020 12:59 AM

GPL apologises for power interruption

Guyana Power and Light is apologizing for widespread blackouts at yesterday. Below is the full transcript of the company’s release explaining the cause for the power outages.
“At approximately 18:18 hrs, the submarine cable which links the Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston Power plants tripped on a fault causing a total shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
Power restoration efforts commenced immediately with the first area being repowered at approximately 18:30 hrs. Incremental restoration continued, and all circuits were repowered at approximately 20:53 hrs.
Our technical team is working to ascertain the root cause of the outage. Thereafter, a comprehensive Press Release will be issued. GPL Inc. offers sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.

