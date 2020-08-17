GPL apologises for power interruption

Latest update August 17th, 2020 12:59 AM
Guyana Power and Light is apologizing for widespread blackouts at yesterday. Below is the full transcript of the company’s release explaining the cause for the power outages.
“At approximately 18:18 hrs, the submarine cable which links the Vreed-en-Hoop and Kingston Power plants tripped on a fault causing a total shutdown of the Demerara-Berbice Interconnected System (DBIS).
Power restoration efforts commenced immediately with the first area being repowered at approximately 18:30 hrs. Incremental restoration continued, and all circuits were repowered at approximately 20:53 hrs.
Our technical team is working to ascertain the root cause of the outage. Thereafter, a comprehensive Press Release will be issued. GPL Inc. offers sincere apologies for the inconvenience caused.
Aug 17, 2020-Fund to sponsor annual Berbice Sports Awards Programme The very popular Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund continues to make a positive difference in the county of Berbice as the Rose Hall Town Youth...
Aug 17, 2020
Aug 17, 2020
Aug 16, 2020
Aug 16, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
In hundreds of columns, I have sermonized of how hopeless, psychologically disheveled and psychically destroyed the Guyanese... more
Word out on the streets is that the PPP/C government is planning to employ the former Head of the Presidential Secretariat,... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]