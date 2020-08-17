Gaining public confidence, among Minister of Home Affairs’ top priorities

Gaining public confidence is one of the ten policy priorities that Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn on Saturday outlined at a briefing with members of the joint services.

While highlighting his policies Minister Benn, elaborated on the need to implement a mechanism that allows feedback from members of the public as to their perception of the quality of service offered, especially by the Guyana Police Force and the need to assess and improve on the treatment of prisoners in custody.

The briefing was held at the Police Officers’ Training Centre, Camp Road, Georgetown. Present at the briefing were: Commissioner of Police (ag) Nigel Hoppie, DSM; Director of Prisons Gladwin Samuels, DSM; Deputy Fire Chief Officer, Kalamdeen Edo; Deputy Commissioner of Police, Paul Williams, DSM; Deputy Director of Prisons, Nicklon Elliot; several deputy commissioners along with divisional/branch commanders and other senior and junior officers drawn from the three organizations mentioned.

While the main purpose of the minister’s brief was to outline his policy for the joint services in general, his presentation placed more emphasis on the Guyana Police Force.

Some of the other policies that Minister Benn highlighted are the police’ posture and conduct during the COVID-19 pandemic and the need for ranks to exercise consideration in dealing with the public at all times, while simultaneously protecting themselves and citizens from COVID-19.

He also spoke about the need for police to exercise impartiality and sensitivity in the execution of their duties, noting that Guyana is made of people from diverse religious, social and racial backgrounds.

The Minister stated that all, without exception, be treated fairly and equally, embracing Guyana’s motto of “One People, One Nation, One Destiny” and the need for police to continuously re-assess their performance and set targets to consistently improve their output and effectiveness.

A ten-point improvement strategy for all divisions, branches and departments within the three services will be implemented. The minister also urged that the strategy be cascaded to every station and every section within the three services as well as the need for consistent individual improvement through introspection and appropriate corrective action.

Officers will also be required to retrain and reengage errant ranks for behavioral correction as a first step toward the need for the Guyana Police Force to improve and build on the public’s confidence.

The last policy states, the need for ranks to be equipped with the appropriate tools and training when responding to scenes of accidents and incidents.

In closing, Minister Benn reassured the officers that his Government’s commitment to equipping the organizations under his Ministry with the right tools and targeted training to guarantee improved service delivery to all Guyana.

In response to the Minister’s speech and policy outline, Commissioner of Police Hoppie, on behalf of the officers and ranks of the Guyana Police Force, the Guyana Prisons Service and the Guyana Fire Service, thanked the Minister for his attendance and assured him that his briefing has been noted and very much appreciated.

Hoppie went on to indicate to the Minister that as early as the new week, he and his team will craft an action plan for the operation of the policies set out by him and his Ministry.

According to the Commissioner of Police, the policies will certainly boost the Force’s five-point strategy of Operations Improvement, People and Infrastructural Development, Improved and Increased Partnership and Performance Evaluation as set out in the strategic plan of 2019-2021.