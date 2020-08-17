FIBA 3×3 rankings to remain frozen until 2021

The International Basketball Federation – Fédération Internationale de Basketball (FIBA), had announced the freezing of individual rankings, teams and selections of 3×3 basketball. However, as of recent, the Federation stated that the rankings will return to normal on April 1, 2021.

In a letter distributed by FIBA, it has been said, “We would like to kindly update you on the FIBA 3×3 Rankings and measures taken in regard to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the rankings. Since 1 April 2020, all FIBA 3×3 rankings have been frozen, and no ranking points have expired or been added for any players. Consequently, National Federation and Team rankings have also remained unchanged.

“Although FIBA lifted its general suspension of all competitions on 9 July 2020, some players, teams and national federations are still unable to participate in FIBA 3×3 official competitions, and resume any 3×3 activity in their country. As a result, the freeze of all FIBA 3×3 Rankings is extended until 1 April 2021 (except if FIBA communicates a further extension) and therefore, FIBA 3×3 rankings will remain unchanged until then.

“This measure is implemented to avoid disrupting Olympic eligibility and qualification to next year’s competitions. By freezing the rankings until 1 April 2021, FIBA guarantees that even in countries still affected by the COVID-19 pandemic for the foreseeable future.”

Some of the points that came out from the meeting were:

• The (currently) highest-ranked national federations can still qualify to the 2021 National Team Competitions.

• The top 3×3 players and teams can still get a spot in the professional circuit in 2021.

• The top 3×3 players remain eligible to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Guyana shot off its inaugural 3×3 competition in 2019, as it featured a classic thriller in the Rawle Toney/Mackeson 3×3 tournament. The match-up saw Pitbull emerging victorious. Whenever the COVID-19 lockdown ends, many 3×3 teams will be anticipating the second edition of the tournament.

National federations, teams and players, who have been or are now able to successfully return to the court, will be rewarded with the corresponding ranking points as soon as the freezing of the ranking is lifted on 1 April 2021.