Emergency budget in 21 days – Vice President Jagdeo

The Irfaan Ali People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration is working assiduously to craft an emergency national budget within 21 days to help cushion the current economic impact of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, under normal circumstances, it would take approximately 179 days to prepare a National Budget, but the new government aims to have that time period cut down to just three weeks.

“The reason is that the country and the help that people need, in many of the sectors, cannot be made available to them unless we have an early Budget. So, we will have to work overtime to get the National Budget ready in another three weeks,” Jagdeo disclosed during a press engagement at the Arthur Chung Conference Center.

That time period commenced when the circular was sent out to all Ministries and Public Corporations this week. Public corporations have until Wednesday to make their budgetary submissions while the various Ministries would have until today.

While a new Cabinet has been implemented, a Finance Minister is yet to be identified and that portfolio will be controlled by the Office of the President.

The country has been operating without a 2020 budget after the David Granger led A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration fell in 2018 after a vote of no confidence. The five-month delay of a declaration of the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections also contributed to a 2020 budget not being released.

Notwithstanding this, the previous government still accessed billions of dollars from the treasury and, according to Jagdeo, this presents a “hamstring” issue hampering them from providing an adequate budget.

“Although we did not have a budget,” he said, “$116 billion dollars was disbursed from the treasury and that was midyear.”

Jagdeo also blasted the previous administration for what’s going on, what he termed a “corrupt spending spree” knowing that they were not operating with a full budget.

“Just before the elections,” the Vice President said, “the government went on a corrupt spending spree and many of the ministries awarded contracts although they knew they didn’t have money to fulfill the contracts.”

One such deal he pointed to was the US $10.7 million loan given to the Guyana Power and Light (GPL) by former Finance Minister Winston Jordan for the purchasing of a Wartsila plant.

Jagdeo said, “This was not a loan for public service, so this was in my view, an illegal disbursement.”

He pointed out that nowhere in our financial laws would they allow the Minister of Finance to disburse from that amount a loan for capital expenditure.

Also, Jagdeo stated, the previous government released over a billion dollars for COVID related activities from the capital side.

“$1.134 billion to the Ministry of Health, and $150 million to the [administrative] regions so that is $1.4 billion dollars,” he explained.

Because of these, the new administration will be starting the budget with $135 billion spent already on the capital side. Continuing, the Vice President explained that while the oil economy grew by 45%, our economic activities shrunk by 4.5% in the first half of the year.

“I am told that like for example,” Jagdeo stated, “wholesale and retail trade shrunk midyear by 14%, transport by 25%, accommodation by 33%, bauxite by 42%, other mining by 57% so a lot of the sectors forestry, fisheries etc., went into decline, significant decline.”

He said that the PPP will now require “a series of measures” in the new budget and a different approach to see that these sectors resume growth. Further, Jagdeo pointed to a number of public corporations are in deficit.

“We have not had the quick assessment completed as yet,” he stated, “so we don’t have the figures but I can tell you from what I have gone through, and what I have seen, that GUYSUCO will be in deficit, GPL, major deficit, GWI, deficit, GFC deficit.”

Most of these agencies, he noted, would require help from the Central Government to meet their development needs.