Basil Butcher fund and Mike’s Pharmacy donates to public institutions

-Fund to sponsor annual Berbice Sports Awards Programme

The very popular Basil Butcher Memorial Trust Fund continues to make a positive difference in the county of Berbice as the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS and Berbice Cricket Board continues to pay tribute to the legendary West Indies test player , whose 87th birthday would be celebrated on the 3rd of September.

BCB President and RHTYSC Secretary /CEO Hilbert Foster along with a delegation visited several public institutions over the last weekend to donate dozens of clocks under the fund. The clocks were donated to the RHTYSC by popular businessman Lakeram Singh of Mike’s Pharmacy of Bel Air Street, Georgetown.

Among the institutions receiving the clocks were the Port Mourant Public Hospital, Rose Hall Town Police Outpost, Rose Hall Post Office, Rose Hall Town Fire Station and the Rose Hall Town Council.

Plans are also be finalized to provide clocks for every Police Station and Fire Station in Region Six. Foster stated that the donations were made as visits to most Government Offices revealed the absences of clocks and workers and visitors depending on their cell phones for the correct time.

The fund also donated a large amount of children’s medicine to the Port Mourant Hospital,which would be used in its out-patient clinics. Foster urged the management of the different recipients to take care of the clocks and promised more assistance in the near future. Most of these institutions had last received cleaning detergents from the fund.

Asst Secretary /CEO Simon Naidu disclosed that over $3M worth of items have been distributed so far under the fund including 960 food hampers, cricket gear to 67 young cricketers, cleaning detergents, score books, footwear, clothing, household utilities, educational materials and bicycles. The fund would shortly visit Linden to share cricket gear and cycles to young cricketers and students.

Meanwhile, the Fund would also sponsor the Annual Gregory Gaskin Region Six Sports Award Programme. Foster disclosed that five awards would be given out – Sports Man of the year -2019, Sportswoman of the year -2019, Sports Association of the Year 2019, Lifetime Achievement Award and Sports Personality of the Year Award. No ceremony would be held due to the Covid 19 social distancing guidelines but the awardees would receive their awards at home. Each awardee would receive a trophy, medal, certificate of excellence and a collection of gifts.