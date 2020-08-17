AG warns staff of Deeds Registry against corruption

— recommits to addressing operational challenges

Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, Anil Nandlall has warned staffers of the Deeds and Commercial Registry against corruption. In his address to the staff this week, the Attorney General (AG) outlined his expectation that the two registries must be continuously modernizing its operations to become more efficient and expedient.

Pointing to what he referred to as rumours leveled against the registry, the Attorney General warned the staff against engaging in bribery and corruption. He admonished that any such incident discovered will be properly investigated and persons implicated will be dealt with in accordance with the law.

He reminded the staff that the agency is instrumental in the developmental agenda of the country, in particular, in the areas of commerce, trade, industry and housing. The staff was also reminded of their duty, which is to serve faithfully and professionally the people of Guyana, as well as foreign investors.

During his visit, AG Nandlall also met with the Deputy Registrar of Deeds (ag), Ms. Zanna Frank, and Registrar of Companies (ag), Ms. Nicole Prince.

The two officials raised with him the challenges that the agency currently faces, including physical space for staff, as well as storage capacity. They also outlined other operational challenges.

Nandlall reminded the staff that the authority is governed by a board and that the issues will be raised at the next board meeting.

The Attorney General committed to working with the board to ensure that the problems are addressed, particularly the extension of the building at High and Commerce Streets.

Nandlall explained that in his previous stint as Attorney General and Minister of Legal Affairs, it was then that the new location at Avenue of the Republic was acquired from New Building Society Limited and was retrofitted to house the Commercial Registry and the Land Registry.

He reiterated that the intention then was to acquire possession of the First Federation building located on Croal Street to renovate it and use it to give additional accommodation to the authority, especially much needed vault space to store documents. Nandlall promised to resume that initiative.