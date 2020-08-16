The New Government-The First Fortnight

Though it is still exceedingly early, it is timely to do an honest examination of the first fortnight of the young President Irfaan Ali administration. As is appropriate with such commentary at a time like this, we emphasize the positives. Still, in the interests of fairness and frankness, we must point also to the not so helpful, which could have been avoided; in this manner, the government is aware that all eyes are upon it and, further, that it must work assiduously to meet as many of the expectations that come with the territory of governance.

At the top of the list of the good and exciting, we must place the decision to place a hold on the Payara project until further review. A firm and courageous step has been undertaken, and we spare no time in saluting it. Allied to that delay was the decision to reach out to and engage expert advisors of our choice from the oil industry, with an emphasis on persons that Guyana can trust and depend on for the best possible guidance on how we should proceed. As if to prove its resolve, a known regional authority has been consulted and called to lend a helping hand.

We need that hand, many such hands; and this was one of the weaknesses that hurt Guyana in its dealings with crafty and savvy ExxonMobil representatives. It appears that President Ali and his team are listening and willing to learn from the mistakes that were made before. That is good and commendable, and we say so. The president and government must stay on this road, regardless of whatever negatives Exxon throws its way. It must neither blink nor back pedal and we commit to giving it as much support as is needed on this specific issue. There must be no retreating, no surrender.

Another positive is that the government has signaled its prioritization of bringing much resources and energies to get a clear and better handle on where Guyana stands with the COVID-19 pandemic. Remote regions have recorded a rash of cases, and at an alarming level. It has launched a comprehensive programme dedicated to containing this scourge and bringing about a greater degree of confidence in citizens everywhere. We are encouraged and wait for accurate and timely updates. One new development that has also encouraged is that foreign governments and agencies have indicated a more aggressive response to request for loans and aid, which were held up during the lengthy interval of elections inaction. It is our hope that all this overseas (and domestic) good feeling and goodwill will be utilized wisely to touch the most people and in the most constructive ways possible.

The third area that provided evidence of the direction of Dr. Ali and his party’s vision and direction was the naming of a cohort of ministers to serve in the cabinet. This one generated some mixed feelings in us.

At first blush, there can be no denying the youthful faces and new names, with which quite a few Guyanese may not be familiar. This possesses the partly positive: no baggage, bright ideas, fresh vigor and, hopefully, the creative and the critical that can lift this society up and take it places. But that is as far as it goes for, in the next instance, there are a few familiar names and faces (for the wrong reasons) who are also present in the cadre of lawmakers identified. We wish it were not so, and that they were recognized and rewarded in some other less conspicuous and powerful way. They bring too much of what is old and wrong to the table, and that could serve to obscure any personal progress that they have made in the five years out of power. They will attract the wrong kind of scrutiny and could seriously distract from the many demanding tasks at hand that are faced by the new government. It was not worth the gamble, and something else should have been found for them.

Then, the government was bold enough to initiate investigations into 19 state agencies, with a focus on how money was spent, especially during the elections’ impasses, and what was received in return.

This just had to be done and done early, and this was regardless of the reactions of the previous government. The papers, projects, and people simply had to be revisited to determine what went where, how, and for what purposes. This also was laudable.

On the other hand, it was not so helpful that the government went after people associated with the David Granger so sharply and so soon. Political appointees and contracts abruptly rescinded, housing and embarrassing orders to vacate by yesterday took on the appearance of the punitive.

To be balanced, some of those on the receiving end of the marching orders contributed to their public humiliation, since they ought to have done the honourable thing and departed on good terms.

Since this was not forthcoming on many fronts and from many more persons, the new government was compelled to act. We do not think that the Ali government handled this with the smoothness and smarts that the situation demanded. It must learn quickly.

It must learn that this society is angry (on both sides) and that it is hurting badly in some quarters. It is in urgent need of healing. The olive branch will have longer lasting effects, better results, than the scorching remembrances of the whips wielded unsparingly and publicly, and enthusiastically. The onus is on the new people to go about these thorny matters in a more prudent way.

In sum, there were many positives, more of the good and less of the bad, with the tone and stage set for the countless challenges that are ahead. As a reminder, there are many expectations. The government must deliver and consistently.