Stop begging, you morons!

Latest update August 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Aug 16, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
De procession start. Dem foreign countries, wah eyeing we resources, dun start line up with dem donations.
De Chinese tek jump start. Dem dun donate wan container scanner to de government. Dem seh it worth US$1M. Dat is how dem does operate. Dem does come bearing gifts but wah dem give with dem lef hand, dem does tek back with dem right hand. Dem gan come soon with a nice package fuh lend we US$40M to do some project. Except dat de project gan only cost them US$5M. So dem can gain US$35M when we gat fuh pay back de loan. Dem Chinese is communist but dem does operate like capitalist when dem dealing with country like we own.
Jagdeo was de king of panhandling. He did use to beg and borrow. He seh how it gan tek 10 days fuh review de Payara contract. Dem boys seh dat nah sound like review. Dat sound like a renew. Is only a moron gan talk such dotishness.
Dat is like telling a judge fuh complete a murder trial in 10 minutes. Dem boys know dat a prapa review will tek six months, minimum.
We done leff US$55B pon de negotiating table. We done get a US$10B bill fuh Liza 1 and Liza 2. If Guyana could have saved US$5B from those two projects, we would all be living like dem people in Qatar and Saudi Arabia. Is nah three-cents oil we gat out deh. Instead of living like royalty, we deh scratching a living. And we government begging, borrowing and accepting donation.
Was de PNC/R wah put we in dis mess. Dem boys nah include de AFC because as far as dem boys concern, de ‘A’ and de ‘C’ done run away and leff de F.
