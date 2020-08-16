“I have no intentions of leaving the game” – Former Pres. Granger

“I am not going anywhere. I am not moving out of the political scene!”

These were the words uttered by former President David Granger, when asked about whether he has any intentions of hanging up his proverbial gloves from politics.

It was during a Tuesday radio programme, on Benschop Radio, that Granger indicated that during his five years as President, he travelled the length and breadth of Guyana, and had discovered that there are a plethora of issues at the “grassroots levels” which need to be addressed.

“Now inevitably,” Granger said, “because of the limit of man and woman power, when a party goes into office, many of the senior party officers also go into government. I was the leader of my party, but I was President. Volda Lawrence was Chairman, but she became responsible for health, and so on. So it tends to remove talented persons from political party participation, to some extent, not totally.”

Considering that his party lost the March 2 General and Regional Elections to the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C) by some 15,000 votes, the party leader now believes that it is necessary to rebuild the A Partnership for National Unity’s (APNU) political confidence at the grassroots level.

He added that he “looks forward to working to reconstruct and to build the relationship between the party and the political representatives.”

Granger said that he wants to ensure that people of the country understand the importance of the political system, as he added that it is why he has insisted to all parties in the APNU that the purpose of the political participation system is to represent.

“That’s what the law says; the representation of the people, and I want to strengthen that representation,” he noted.

While there will be complete and comprehensive participation by David Granger in the politics of this country, the former President was unable to say whether he will be serving as the Leader of the Opposition or in the National Assembly.

“That is a decision for the party. I am a servant of my party and the party has not contemplated that,” he said.

According to him, the APNU is now in the process of extraction of names of who will sit in Parliament once it convenes.

During that same radio programme, Granger had shared his party’s version of the biblical ‘Ten Commandments’.

These ten criteria will form the foundation and framework in how the party selects its parliamentarians.

Most notably is the tenth commandment/criterion, which Granger indicated that all of the parliamentarians must belong to active political parties.

“Not fake parties, not cardboard parties,” Granger said during the interview on Friday evening.

“They must belong to active parties with constitutions, with members, with conferences, which will attract membership in all of the regions of this country.”

It is important to note that this specific criterion does not leave much room for the smaller parties to form ties with the APNU in Parliament.

In fact, when one bears in mind that these smaller parties have not gained as much political membership and support in all of the constituents of Guyana, it ultimately leaves the parliamentary spot open only to members of the People’s National Congress (PNC).

The other nine requirements are that nominees must be citizens; competent and balanced, must be active in community participation that will bring forth constituency representation; slates must be balanced with gender, ethnicity, and generation balance.

He also said that the last two criteria are listed as greater geographical and occupational balance.

These two will ensure that the nominees are selected from all across the country and that they hold different and unique skills that can be used in Parliament.