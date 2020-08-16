Guyana to pay every cent Exxon spends… never forget this!

Latest update August 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Exxon said they spent US$70M “locally” on bora, ochro, bajee, eggs, rice, sugar, salt, etc…and lil transpee…here and there.
Guess what Guyana?
Dem ain’t even got a piece of paper or a receipt to back up the US$70M dem seh dem spend.
Should we pay that?
Imagine you wukkin in the interior. Every three months you does come out to be with yuh family.
As soon as you arrive home, the maid hands you a bill for $7M, without any receipt to show wha she buy.
On top of that, the house ain’t gat nuttin to show wha she buy.
Would you pay her?
Hell no!
That is the predicament Guyana finds itself in with de expenses for Exxon Liza 1 and Liza 2.
If them try to “ker-fukkle” us with tens of millions of US dollars in bora and bajee, just imagine wha those F**ggers did to us wid that US$10 BILLION dem throw at us for Liza 1 and Liza 2 as de Development Costs?
Are we paying for a Rig or a F**g?
Aug 16, 2020With the introduction of golf in the heart of Georgetown on Woolford Avenue through the collaboration with Scouts Association of Guyana and Nexgen Golf Academy & Driving Range, the sport has...
Aug 16, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
If I had to use the personal factor in academic analysis, I would put David Granger in front of Donald Ramotar. The former... more
David Granger needed no Moses to write his 10 commandments. With his tablet of 10 guidelines, Granger has now effectively... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]