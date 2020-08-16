Govt wants gas to power “as quickly as possible” – Bharrat Jagdeo

Latest update August 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo told reporters that the Government wants to get the gas to power project on board “as swiftly as possible” so that the Guyanese public can enjoy significantly reduced electricity rates.
He made these and other comments during a press conference at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre on Friday. The VP noted that ExxonMobil had been eager to move along with the project, but was waiting on the former government to steer the way forward.
“The [Granger] government of Guyana put the roadblocks in this regard because they did not respond, I gather,” Jagdeo said.
He explained that the current administration still has to gather pertinent information about the former Government’s work in this regard, including details about who bought up lands at the proposed locations for the pipeline.
The government also, he indicated, has to go through several studies, and its considerations will be guided by technical advice from the best minds. Notably, the Vice President said that the gas price in the Stabroek Block agreement is not to the government’s satisfaction, and that the pricing mechanism will have to be very different from that if Guyana is to move forward.
“We need the electricity to industrialise this country,” Jagdeo said. “We need it so we can generate more jobs, and we also need it so we can fulfill the promise we made to the people that we’ll cut their electricity bill. You heard the President mention that, significantly, as much as by half of what they’re paying now. And this is a project that has high priority.”
The government is expected to consider, very soon, the availability of the gas at this point in time, and ownership of the intended facility. Jagdeo said that the project may even take on the form of a public-private partnership.
“All of those decisions have to be made,” he noted, “and they will be dependent upon the resources available as well as what the market offers, you know, if we have interest, and the interests are viable and good for the country.”
