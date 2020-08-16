Exxon makes Guyana into a checker rather than a partner

Latest update August 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
Who makes out a contract with a business partner and don’t give themselves a say as to how much money is being spent during its establishment and operations?
Do you know of anyone in this world who would do that?
Yes, yes the Govt. of Guyana.
It entered into a contract with Exxon which gives Guyana no say in what, how much and the cost of goods and services procured. Whatever numbers the oil companies provide as to their costs, Guyana has to pay. We have no say.
The oil companies will spend and send the bill as cost recovery. And they have the temerity to tell us that we have a right to audit what they spent and that we can hire foreign auditors for this task.
This consigns Guyana to the role of a checker rather than a partner who should have a say in the establishment and operations of the sector.
Aug 16, 2020With the introduction of golf in the heart of Georgetown on Woolford Avenue through the collaboration with Scouts Association of Guyana and Nexgen Golf Academy & Driving Range, the sport has...
Aug 16, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
If I had to use the personal factor in academic analysis, I would put David Granger in front of Donald Ramotar. The former... more
David Granger needed no Moses to write his 10 commandments. With his tablet of 10 guidelines, Granger has now effectively... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders CARICOM countries have been subject to intense scrutiny in the period March to August this year, relating... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]