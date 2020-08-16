Ex-advisor refuses to hand over State assets

An advisor of the former Minister of Indigenous Affairs, Sydney Allicock, is refusing to hand over State assets according to the current Minister of Amerindian Affairs, Pauline Sukhai.

The Minister disclosed this information to members of the media in a virtual press conference yesterday.

Sukhai declined to name the individual but stated that the person serves as an advisor to former Minister Allicock.

This newspaper learned that the advisor would have been one of the few advisors the Minister had.

The Minister said that the individual currently has in his possession a vehicle owned by the State, the keys for the office he occupied, and other items.

Sukhai further added that the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry would have contacted the advisor on numerous occasions to collect these State assets but the instructions were blatantly ignored.

She further added that since the individual was a political appointee under the previous A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) administration, the office should have been immediately vacated and State assets returned since the swearing-in of the new Cabinet.

The Coalition would have seen its first one ended after a crippling no-confidence motion that was passed on December 21, 2018.

Sukhai also highlighted that other political appointees would have given up their posts and assets yet this one has been giving the Ministry a hard time.

Gail Teixeira, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs and Governance, recently issued previous political appointees of the Granger-led administration a stern ultimatum- to resign or be fired from their respective posts.

The Office of the President has issued termination letters to more than a dozen and half appointees.

Teixeira stated that these appointees would have had a five-month interval to clear out of their offices and her administration will not be bullied.

These views were also shared by regional commentators Peter Wickham, Wesley Gibbings, and Orin Gordon who shared their perspectives on Kaieteur Radio’s ‘Room 592’ hosted recently by Dr. Yog Mahadeo and Senior Journalist/Editor, Leonard Gildarie.

The panelists maintained that in the region, it is traditional for political appointees to vacate office when a new administration takes over.

Panelist, Orin Gordon, maintained that they should “Do the dignified thing and resign immediately to accommodate a smooth transition of power.”