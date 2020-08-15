US$5M mobile container scanner donated by China

Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:58 AM
Minister of Public Works, Bishop Juan Edghill, yesterday accepted a donation from the People’s Republic of China in the form of a mobile container scanner.
Handing over the machine, which costs in excess of US$5 Million, was Chinese Ambassador to Guyana, Cui Jianchun.
The ceremony was held at the Guyana National Industrial Company Incorporated (GNIC) compound at Lombard Street, Georgetown which has been converted as a container scanning site.
Edghill said he looks forward to the relationship between China and Guyana bearing more fruits, as this step is a firm one towards developing Guyana.
Meanwhile, a company representative from Nuctech, Clinton Williams, explained that the new mobile scanner will allow for improved security and a high level of reliability.
It will add to another one that had been operating on the site.
The scanner is critical to Guyana’s capacity to continue trading, in keeping with international requirements.
It will reduce the time taken to scan each container, which will reduce traffic congestion, as was pointed out by the Commissioner General of the Guyana Revenue Authority (GRA), Godfrey Statia.
The Chinese Ambassador added that he was quite happy with the donation, especially since the new Government is focusing on the economy. The gift, he pointed out, will undoubtedly play an important role in the import/export sector.
