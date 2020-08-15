Three of four killed in Le Ressouvenir smash-up were Transport and Harbour employees

Three of the four victims killed in Wednesday’s smash-up along the Le Ressouvenir, East Coast Demerara (ECD) Public Road, were employees of the Transport and Harbour Department (T&HD), Ministry of Public Works.

The employees identified as Lindon Pryce, 55, of Vryheid’s Lust; Chris Bradshaw, 35, of Laluni Street, Queenstown and Leknarine Lall Sewpaul, 40, of Da’Silva Street, Kitty; died with Latoya Jones, 31, of Betterhope, ECD., while travelling in the same car towards Georgetown.

According to reports, the car which was driven by Bradshaw slammed head-on into a canter around 17:55Hrs on the highway. Eyewitnesses said that the vehicle suffered a blowout causing the driver to lose control before the collision; it crashed into the median and ended up on the other side, in the northern carriageway, into the path of the canter which was heading east.

Jones, Bradshaw and Sewpaul died at the scene, while Pryce succumbed later on at the Georgetown Public Hospital. In a press statement sent out late yesterday by the Ministry of Public Works, it was noted that, Minister Juan Edghill personally reached out to the widows of the three men, who worked with T&HD for a number of years.

It was highlighted that Pryce had worked with the government agency for more than 20 years as a forklift operator and had only retired last month. Sewpaul has been serving the agency as a marine engineer for the past nine years while Bradshaw was also an engineer completed eight years with T&HD.

The Public Works Ministry expressed shock over the tragic loss of three technical personnel who served the agency well. The minister expressed condolences on behalf of the ministry to the families of the deceased.

Speaking with Kaieteur News last evening, the Pryce’ wife recalled that she was at home when his co-workers and friends came to pick him up in a car that afternoon. He did not tell her where he was heading. However, at around 18:30 Hrs. she received a call from her sister-in-law notifying her that Pryce met with an accident and is at the hospital receiving treatment. By the time relatives arrived, he had passed away.