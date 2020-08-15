Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:18 AM

Schools to remain closed for September – Minister of Education

Aug 15, 2020 News 0

Minister of Education Hon. Priya Mancikchand

The Minister of Education Hon. Priya Manickchand yesterday announced that, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, all schools throughout the country will remain closed for the month of September while the Ministry continues to review and evaluate the evolution of the disease and the preparedness of schools.
During her video address, Manickchand stated that the Ministry’s inability to reopen schools physically does not necessarily curtail its ability to deliver education via other means of communication. The Minister noted that despite the changing circumstances surrounding the evolution of COVID-19, her ministry will remain committed to providing regular and effective learning opportunities.
“We are developing relevant curriculum content,” the minister said, “for delivery on the learning channel and are working to actually get the channel broadcasting widely in geographical areas where it has stopped broadcasting or has never broadcast before. We are working to deliver education on the internet and we are developing learning kits and packages with print and other materials to deliver to specific categories of students.”
In addition to this, the Minister announced that training will be provided for teachers to ensure the delivery of education through the various methods is done in an effective manner
“Going forward,” she stated, “we know that no single approach will provide regular learning opportunities to our children across the regions and across the grades. We will therefore have to use blended multifaceted learning approaches in the coming months. We will have to tailor our approach based on epidemiological patterns, physical spacing, internet connectivity, television reception, teacher availability.”
Manickchand pointed out that the Ministry of Education has begun collaborating with the Ministry of Health to develop the necessary protocols for the eventual physical reopening of schools across the country. She said that once this becomes possible, an adjustment will therefore have to be made to the school term.

 

New 2019