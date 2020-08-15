Reliance Hustlers beat Leguan Warriors by 58 runs

Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:15 AM
Reliance Hustlers defeated Leguan Warriors by a comfortable 58-run margin on Sunday at the Reliance ground, Essequibo in an Invitation T20 match.
After all outdoor sporting activities were halted owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic during the last five consecutive months, the action returned with a relatively large crowd in attendance in fairly good weather. Hustlers took first strike at the invitation of Leguan Warriors and they posted up a respectable 190 for 9 from the 20-overs while the visitors only managed 132 all out in the 18th over when they replied.
Hustlers began dangerously losing opener and former Demerara under-19 Inter-county player Anthony Ifill (04), but ex-Essequibo youth opener Mark Austin and under-19 player Abdool Nasir participated in a steady and impressive 84-run second-wicket partnership. Austin, the diminutive right-hander, scored 66, while Nasir contributed 31.
Towards the end of the innings, Hustlers also benefitted significantly from a 50-run sixth-wicket stand between former senior Essequibo Inter-County batsman Ramesh Narine and skipper Trevis Simon. Narine scored a blistering 44, while Simon chipped in with 14. T. Narine grabbed two wickets for 23 runs from his four medium-pace overs.
In Leguan Warriors’ innings, only Shem Persaud made an impact with the bat by scoring 33. Off-spinner Simon returned with the ball to claim 3-8 from 2.3 overs, while fast-bowler Seon Frazer snatched 3-25 off three overs and Ifill with 2-7 off two overs.
After the match, Simon expressed his gratitude to the visitors for making the trip. He stated that all necessary precautions were taken during the match.
