Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:15 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Reliance Hustlers beat Leguan Warriors by 58 runs

Aug 15, 2020 Sports 0

The two teams before the start of the T20 game.

Reliance Hustlers defeated Leguan Warriors by a comfortable 58-run margin on Sunday at the Reliance ground, Essequibo in an Invitation T20 match.
After all outdoor sporting activities were halted owing to the COVID-19 Pandemic during the last five consecutive months, the action returned with a relatively large crowd in attendance in fairly good weather. Hustlers took first strike at the invitation of Leguan Warriors and they posted up a respectable 190 for 9 from the 20-overs while the visitors only managed 132 all out in the 18th over when they replied.
Hustlers began dangerously losing opener and former Demerara under-19 Inter-county player Anthony Ifill (04), but ex-Essequibo youth opener Mark Austin and under-19 player Abdool Nasir participated in a steady and impressive 84-run second-wicket partnership. Austin, the diminutive right-hander, scored 66, while Nasir contributed 31.
Towards the end of the innings, Hustlers also benefitted significantly from a 50-run sixth-wicket stand between former senior Essequibo Inter-County batsman Ramesh Narine and skipper Trevis Simon. Narine scored a blistering 44, while Simon chipped in with 14. T. Narine grabbed two wickets for 23 runs from his four medium-pace overs.
In Leguan Warriors’ innings, only Shem Persaud made an impact with the bat by scoring 33. Off-spinner Simon returned with the ball to claim 3-8 from 2.3 overs, while fast-bowler Seon Frazer snatched 3-25 off three overs and Ifill with 2-7 off two overs.
After the match, Simon expressed his gratitude to the visitors for making the trip. He stated that all necessary precautions were taken during the match.

Similar Articles

Sports

Reliance Hustlers beat Leguan Warriors by 58 runs

Reliance Hustlers beat Leguan Warriors by 58 runs

Aug 15, 2020

Reliance Hustlers defeated Leguan Warriors by a comfortable 58-run margin on Sunday at the Reliance ground, Essequibo in an Invitation T20 match. After all outdoor sporting activities were halted...
Read More
Deon Carter dominoes commences today

Deon Carter dominoes commences today

Aug 15, 2020

32 more youths benefits from RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Trust Fund

32 more youths benefits from RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil...

Aug 15, 2020

Two-day boxing seminar for Officials set for this weekend

Two-day boxing seminar for Officials set for this...

Aug 14, 2020

Hero Caribbean Premier League calls on ICSS to support competition oversight

Hero Caribbean Premier League calls on ICSS to...

Aug 14, 2020

Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier...

Aug 14, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019