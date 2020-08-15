Pomeroon teen who stabbed brother-in-law to death; hospitalized five others, captured

A teenager who went berserk and attacked his family Thursday afternoon, killing his brother-in-law in the process, was apprehended by police yesterday afternoon in the Pomeroon. Region Two.

According to police information, the teen, who was on the run for almost 24 hours, was apprehended by a party of police, in the Bat Creek area, Upper Pomeroon River.

Based on a police report, sometime around 15:00hrs last Thursday afternoon at Bat Creek, the 15-year-old went berserk and stabbed his brother-in-law, Ramdat Singh, 55.

Kaieteur News understands that Singh was stabbed several times about his body, before he fell to the ground. The teen attacker then stabbed his two sisters, ages 22 and 21.

The teen also attacked three children- ages six, three and one.

Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene and vanished into the jungle. Singh along with the injured persons were all placed in a boat and rushed to the Charity Hospital.

Singh was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead.

The injured victims were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where two of them underwent emergency surgery. The other three were all treated by a doctor and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition.

The incident rocked the remote community of Bat Creek, the motive for the attack unclear. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, however, the ordeal occurred hours after the teen complained of having a terrible fever.

Additional reports reaching Kaieteur News has confirmed that the patients presently admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital, are isolated and are being monitored for COVID-19.