Pomeroon teen who stabbed brother-in-law to death; hospitalized five others, captured

Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:58 AM
A teenager who went berserk and attacked his family Thursday afternoon, killing his brother-in-law in the process, was apprehended by police yesterday afternoon in the Pomeroon. Region Two.
According to police information, the teen, who was on the run for almost 24 hours, was apprehended by a party of police, in the Bat Creek area, Upper Pomeroon River.
Based on a police report, sometime around 15:00hrs last Thursday afternoon at Bat Creek, the 15-year-old went berserk and stabbed his brother-in-law, Ramdat Singh, 55.
Kaieteur News understands that Singh was stabbed several times about his body, before he fell to the ground. The teen attacker then stabbed his two sisters, ages 22 and 21.
The teen also attacked three children- ages six, three and one.
Following the attack, the suspect fled the scene and vanished into the jungle. Singh along with the injured persons were all placed in a boat and rushed to the Charity Hospital.
Singh was examined by a doctor on duty and pronounced dead.
The injured victims were rushed to the Suddie Public Hospital, where two of them underwent emergency surgery. The other three were all treated by a doctor and admitted to the Intensive Care Unit in a stable condition.
The incident rocked the remote community of Bat Creek, the motive for the attack unclear. Based on reports reaching Kaieteur News, however, the ordeal occurred hours after the teen complained of having a terrible fever.
Additional reports reaching Kaieteur News has confirmed that the patients presently admitted at the Suddie Public Hospital, are isolated and are being monitored for COVID-19.
Aug 15, 2020Reliance Hustlers defeated Leguan Warriors by a comfortable 58-run margin on Sunday at the Reliance ground, Essequibo in an Invitation T20 match. After all outdoor sporting activities were halted...
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 15, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
Freddie Kissoon (FK): Vincent, when five CARICOM Prime Ministers came here to assist in finding a solution to the election... more
A public servant enjoys security of tenure. What this means in theory – and it is only in theory because there are many... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The one upside of the challenges facing the Government of Guyana after a five-month impasse in declaring... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]