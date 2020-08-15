Jagdeo is a blow-blow

Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:58 AM
Aug 15, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists 0
Dem Boys Seh…
Jagdeo gat a lot of spunk. De man is only wan Vice President without any portfolio. He is Vice President in charge of helping out. But de man behaving like he get re-elect as President.
When he was Opposition leader, de man had a lot to say. He used to call Press Conference every week. And he used to buse out.
He still in dat mode. Like he nah realize dat de PPP/C win de election and dat he is nat de President.
Jaggy call a Press Conference yesterday as if he is the President. He announcing plans fuh all dem Minister. Dem boys know that is only a President can do dat.
Dem boys bin glad though when he mention de oil sector. He seh how Exxon must get something and Guyana must get something. Dem boys agree with dat. And dat is why dem boys big up Pressie Ali fuh putting Payara on hold until a technical review is done.
But dem boys jaw almost drop yesterday when Jaggy seh how de review can be done in 10 days. Is den them boys realize that de man is wan blow-blow. He nah know what he talk. He bluffing.
There is no way that any review of such a major project can do in 10 days. Jagdeo deh pun stupid-ness. Which oil project de size of Payaya can finish in 10 days?.
Jaggy like he wan a hurry-up review. Just like how Exxon did want a hurry-up approval.
Dem boys want Jagdeo fuh know dat dem nah accepting no hurry-up review. Dem gan watch he and dat review with Eagle Eyes
Talk half and tell Jagdeo de next time he feel like holding a Press Conference he should go and sing in the bathroom.
