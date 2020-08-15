Investigators analyzing additional information in missing cop case

Almost two months after his disappearance, investigators in the matter of missing police officer Quincy Lewis, on Thursday handed over additional findings to the Crime Chief, Senior Superintendent, Wendell Blanhum. When contacted, Blanhum stated that they are currently in the process of analyzing the new findings. However, he noted that he could not go into details since doing so could hamper with their investigation.

Lewis left his West Bank Demerara home for work on June 16, 2020, and has not been seen or heard from since. Police are currently carrying out a joint operation in hopes of locating the missing constable. The Missing Persons Unit (MPU) is being supported by ranks on the West Bank of Demerara and also by investigators along the East Bank and Georgetown areas.

According to reports, Lewis left for work around 17:15hrs in a grey-coloured lightly tinted Toyota Premio, which has also disappeared. Camera footage revealed that Lewis crossed the Demerara Harbour Bridge towards the East Bank Public Road, which is less than 10 minutes away from where he is stationed at Agricola Police Outpost.

His colleagues at the outpost have since told investigators that Lewis never made it to work that day. Kaieteur News was told that Lewis has had debt problems and had owed a car rental company some money for a car he was renting at the time. There was a misunderstanding and Lewis was forced to return the car.

However, Lewis later made an agreement with a friend to borrow a car to conduct personal business and work taxi part time. The agreement between the two men is that, out of the money earned from the part time taxi job, Lewis would give a percentage to his friend.

Kaieteur News was also informed that Lewis owed a car rental company back in 2018. The cop had managed to secure a loan from a credit union to pay off the debt. Nevertheless, Lewis had only paid part of the sum owed. The car rental company has since resolved the issue by writing off the debt because Lewis failed to make the necessary payments.

Anyone who might know the whereabouts of Constable Quincy Lewis can contact the numbers 677-6547 and 680-1436, or the nearest police station.