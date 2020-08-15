Homeless man found dead in D’Urban Park

A homeless man was found dead at the D’Urban Park around 06:00hrs yesterday. According to a Guyana Police Force release, the man was identified as 51-year-old Clint Gravesande and inquiries revealed that he would usually occupy Stand Number Five on the southern side of the park.

The police report states that the man’s body was found lying motionless and the three-quarter multicolored pants he was wearing were pulled slightly below his buttocks. Upon further inspection, it was discovered that the victim suffered stab wounds to his neck and several parts of his body. Gravesande was picked up and transported to the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

They also related that the man’s sister said that he was last seen alive around 16:30hrs on Thursday. They were unable to pinpoint an exact time of death, but stated that the murder would have occurred between 16:30hrs on Thursday and 06:00hrs yesterday. The body has since been taken to Lyken’s Funeral Parlour where post mortem examinations will be conducted.

The police have launched an investigation and will be running through CCTV footage within the area in attempts to locate a possible suspect.