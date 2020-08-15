Harmon sacked, refuses to move

Joseph Harmon, the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Campaign Manager was fired from his position as Director General of the Minister of the Presidency but remains adamant that his position still stands and refuses to move from the post.

The then David Granger administration had created the post of Director General specially for Harmon after he was forced to resign as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State in 2019, after the courts ruled that holders of a dual citizenship cannot sit as Members of Parliament; Harmon was a US citizen at the time.

Harmon as Director General pocketed a monthly salary of $900,000 along with a string of benefits. In addition to that salary, Harmon also received a nontaxable duty allowance of $250,000 per month; a nontaxable entertainment allowance of $100,000 per month; a nontaxable maid allowance of $128,000 per month and a nontaxable gardener allowance of $65,000 per month. His housing telephone, internet, and electricity bills and security were funded by the State. He also received a personal driver and motor vehicle provided by the State along with 22.5% gratuity every six months.

In the termination letter seen by Kaieteur News, Harmon was informed by Attorney General, Anil Nandlall that the post of Director General did not exist prior either in the Public Service nor created by the Constitution or the Legislation.

“It appears to have been the creation of political expediency,” the termination letter said.

Further, Harmon was informed that his “terms of contract” were not consistent with the usual contracts executed between the Government and its employees.

“Having regard to the nature of the job,” the letter said” which you were engaged to execute and did execute, it is no longer possible or practical for you to perform those tasks under the new Government.”

Moreover, Harmon was also reminded of the fact that he no longer held the post as Director General after his appointment as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National COVID-19 Task Force.

“Presumably, you accepted that decision, in as much as you accepted the new assignment in lieu thereof, thereby rendering your removal as Director General consensual and the termination of the attendant contract, mutual,” the letter said.

Harmon in response to the letter told the Attorney General that his authority is not recognized.

“Please take notice that I do not recognize your authority and your convoluted attempt to explain the arbitrary capricious actions of a fraudulent Government to deny me of my contractual benefits,” Harmon said.

His reply warranted another response from the AG who in turn told Harmon that from the tone and content of his letter, “reason has not yet resumed its natural seat”. Nandlall also sought to remind Harmon that he no longer has an enforceable contract therefore he is not entitled to contractual benefits.