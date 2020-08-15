Guyana stands to benefit more than Scotland from the twinning of Georgetown and Aberdeen UK

Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:31 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
I congratulate the new government as it appears to be taking a keen interest in the established twinning of Aberdeen, UK and Georgetown and the benefits accruing. It is always gratifying when one’s initiative and energetic involvement result in a beneficial union of cities and States willing and able to learn from each other.
In 2018, as Guyana’s High Commission to the UK I was invited to Aberdeen in Scotland by the Lord Provost, Mr. Barney Crockett. The event was facilitated by ABIS Energy a leading global energy consultancy based in Aberdeen, which has been working in the long term interests of Guyana for some time now.
As a result in February 2018, I travelled to Aberdeen by train with my friend who was visiting from Guyana. The Lord Provost had arranged a sumptuous dinner in my honour, co-hosted by Francis Kierman CEO ABIS Energy, at the Aberdeen Town House. The dinner was attended by Scottish politicians, the media, Oil and Gas executives, the world renowned Petroleum Economics Professor Alex Kemp from the University of Aberdeen as well as Mr. Bobby Gossai, one of our own, a Guyanese PhD student at the University of Aberdeen.
During the dinner, I was asked to make a speech. Fortunately, I had prepared one on the nine-hour train journey to Scotland.
Aware that Abderdeen is considered the oil capital of Europe, I recognised that the twinning of Georgetown and Aberdeen represents an opportunity for Guyana to learn and implement best practice in our nascent oil industry and avoid some of the more serious mistakes. Guyana, through Aberdeen could learn the ropes in stimulating and supporting offshore energy. We would learn to build capacity which is vital if we are to become effective in managing our own resources. Aberdeen, Scotland, with three of the world’s top ranked Oil and Gas Universities including Aberdeen Heriot Watt and Robert Gordon, seemed the ideal city from which to forge links with our UG and other local centres of education, apprenticeship and skills development.
We have harvested significant benefits from this relationship and collaborations, Aberdeen Chamber of Commerce and GCCI have signed a formal declaration of cooperation and mutual interest. Formal Links have been established between UG and the Universities of Aberdeen, Heriot Watt and Robert Gordon. For UG, the exploration of knowledge transfer, course content, curriculum development and degree courses is well advanced. There are many other initiatives to be explored. It is rewarding to note that the early work and investment by the Guyana High Commission in London has flourished and I hope it will continue going forward.
Yours faithfully,
F. Hamley Case CCH
Former High Commissioner to the UK
