Guyana records 104 recoveries, 18 new COVID-19 cases

Guyana yesterday recorded 104 recoveries from COVID-19 under new guidelines by the World Health Organization (WHO). Along with this, the country saw 18 new cases.
The WHO recommendation states that once an asymptomatic person (a person showing no symptoms) in isolation tests negative for COVID on two separate tests 24 hours apart they can be released from that isolation ten days after being admitted.
Persons that tested positive and are showing symptoms will have to remain in isolation for 14 days.
Guyana’s total amount of confirmed cases stands at 649, with 306 total recoveries.
From August 10-14, Guyana has recorded 59 new cases coming from Regions Four, Seven, Nine, and Ten.

 

