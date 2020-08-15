Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:13 AM

GBA pays courtesy call to Sports Minister

Steve Ninvalle (right) and Sports Minister Charles Ramson Jnr.

Head of the Guyana Boxing Association (GBA), Steve Ninvalle, visited newly appointed Minister of Culture, Youth & Sport; Charles Ramson Jr. yesterday to discuss the way forward for the sport.
In an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Ninvalle noted that, “The meeting was very insightful, the minister clearly outlined his scope and intentions as it relates to bringing about order in sport, particularly boxing. A lot of the things that the Minister proposed are things that we at the GBA have been advocating for a long time.”
Ninvalle continued, “I think that with him at the helm, not only boxing but all the sport fraternity will see some measure of development or progress.”
“We at the GBA would like to thank him for taking some time out to meet with us in the early stages of his tenure and we intend to meet with him regularly to give him updates on whatever we would be planning going forward.”

