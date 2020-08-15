Deon Carter dominoes commences today

Some of the top city domino teams will be in action from today as the Deon Carter birth anniversary competition commences at 13:30hrs at Turning Point.

Entrance fee is $12,000, while $40,000 will be added to the prizes. Among the teams expected to take part are Mix Up, Providence, Gold is Money, Turning Point and Blue Bird. The competition will conclude tomorrow and teams can contact Mark Wiltshire on 659-8672 for registration.