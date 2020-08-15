COVID-19 emergency measures extended to August 31

Latest update August 15th, 2020 12:21 AM

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony

The Ministry of Health (MoH) yesterday announced that it will be extending the existing COVID-19 Emergency measures to August 31.
In a press release yesterday, the Ministry noted that the order, which was published in the Official Gazette on July 30, and was scheduled to expire on August 15 will now be extended by an additional two weeks to allow further assessments and consultations on the development of updated protocols leading to the systemic opening of Guyana’s economy.
The MoH release further stated that the government of Guyana has initiated a complete overhaul of the current public health response system and have taken into consideration multiple approaches used in other parts of the world, particularly in the Caribbean.
According to the release, these current regulations would be extended for a limited period, to allow for further assessments and consultations as we develop updated protocols, leading to the eventual and systemic opening up of the economy.
Speaking with Kaieteur News yesterday, Minister of Health Dr. Frank Anthony explained that the extension will provide adequate time for the formulation of safety measures for persons returning to work after being home for an extended period of time. The minister noted that the wellbeing of Guyanese continues to remain a top priority for the Government of Guyana.

