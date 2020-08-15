Canadian expert to complete Payara review in less than 10 days

Vice President, Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo, disclosed yesterday that the Canadian consultant who was hired to review ExxonMobil’s Payara Field Development Plan, is expected to complete this task by August 24, less than ten days from today. The official made these and other comments during a press conference that was held at the Arthur Chung Convention Centre.

There, Dr. Jagdeo said the government wants to move the Stabroek Block production along but at the same time, ensure that the country benefits from this third oil development project.

He told reporters, “We don’t want to delay but all the i’s must be dotted and the t’s crossed. We want to ensure that a proper evaluation is done.”

Though pressed to disclose the name of the consultant and the cost of the review, Jagdeo would only say that the Consultant is Canadian and that the expenses are being covered by a grant from the Canadian High Commission.

According to documents submitted to the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) by ExxonMobil’s subsidiary, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited (EEPGL), the Payara development will be located in the eastern area of the Stabroek Block which is approximately 190 km (118 miles) from Georgetown.

The operator notes that oil production from Payara is expected to last at least 20 years with startup of the facilities expected to occur approximately in mid-2023.

EEPGL noted that it will drill approximately 35 to 45 wells offshore to support extraction of the oil from below the seafloor. It said that each well will be drilled using a floating drill ship. Also, each well will be directionally drilled to specific reservoir targets generally 4,000 to 5,500 meters (m) below the sea level.

Further to this, EEPGL said it will install some of the oil production facilities on the seafloor at approximately 1,500 -1,980 m (4,900-6,500 ft) water depth. It said that these subsea facilities include various types of pipes and hardware.

Kaieteur News understands that the subsea facilities allow the oil from the wells to be gathered and moved to the surface of the ocean for further processing. EEPGL will then install other oil production facilities on a vessel which floats on the surface of the ocean. The vessel is called a Floating Production, Storage, and Offloading (FPSO).

It will be moored on location in approximately 1,800-1,980 m (5,900-6,500 ft) of water depth and will remain on location throughout the life of the facility. EEPGL said that oil production facilities on the FPSO will further process the oil extracted from below the seafloor.

The operator also stated that the FPSO will have the capacity to produce up to approximately 180,000 to 220,000 barrels of oil per day. During the early stage of production operations, the FPSO is anticipated to produce up to an average of approximately 5,700,000 to 6,600,000 barrels of crude oil per month. These estimates are preliminary and are subject to change.