32 more youths benefits from RHTYSC, MS/BCB Basil Butcher Trust Fund

20 clubs receives scorebooks, donates cleaning detergents to public institutions

Another thirty two under 13 and under 15 cricketers last week benefited from donations of cricket gears as the ten cricket teams of the Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS with the support of the Berbice Cricket Board continued their work under the Basil Butcher Trust Fund. The cricketers were drawn from Upper Corentyne, Central /Lower Corentyne and New Amsterdam and each player received a piece of cricket gear.

The gears shared out included batting pads, batting gloves, wicketkeeping pads and gloves along with batting helmets.

BCB President and RHTYSC Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster stated that a total of 67 cricketers have so far benefited under the fund, while another 20 would benefit shortly. Foster explained that the joint team agreed to assist 87 cricketers in total as Mr. Butcher would have celebrated his 87th birthday had he lived on the 3rd of September.

The legendary West Indies middle order batsman died last year December after a prolonged illness in the United States.

Foster urged the young cricketers to take care of the donated gears and to work hard if they want to fulfill their dream of one day wearing the maroon cap like Butcher. He recalled the 44 test veteran telling him that he achieved success through sheer hard work, personal sacrifice and

dedication. Foster stated that it is okay to dream but dreams only become reality if you work hard.

The BCB also took the opportunity to blast the attitude of some cricket club administrators in Berbice toward fulfilling their duties. He noted that the county has no place for laziness, indifference and carefree attitude and urged non performing club officials to step aside so that others can be given a chance to step up. Foster noted that many persons only take up positions in organisations for the glory, to add to their CV or to assist them otherwise and urged clubs to get rid of such persons.

The next set of cricket gears would be shared out in Butcher’s adopted hometown of Linden along with bicycles. Foster also stated that school bags would shortly be shared under the fund. The RHTYSC and BCB last week handed over one hundred liters of cleaning detergents to several public institutions including the Port Mourant Public Hospital, Rose Hall Town Council, Rose Hall Post Office, Rose Hall Police Outpost and the Rose Hall Fire Station.

The fund has also distributed a total of 940 food hampers out of a projected 1000 to families across the county. Distribution of medical supplies would also be done shortly to children homes, while the fund would also sponsor this year’s edition of the Gregory Gaskin Memorial Region Six Sports Award programme.

The management of the RHTYSC would like to express thanks to the donors who contributed towards the latest distribution of gears. They include Dr Vincent Adams, David Yhann, Lens Craft, Esuan Crandon, Colin Elcock, Leyland Grant, Harry Dass Ghaness, Ramesh Sunich, Pearl Arokuim, Farfan and Mendes Ltd, Food for the Poor, Mike’s Pharmacy, Mr Jones, Persaud Funeral Home, Rodwell Jagmohan, Chandra Sohan, Forde Snackette, Surindradat Beharry, ABS Services, Louise Nero, Massy Motors and Farook Khan.

The ten cricket teams of the RHTYSC, MS are the Poonai Pharmacy under 12, under 13, Farfan and Mendes under 15, Bakewell under 17 and Second Division, Pepsi under 19 and Intermediate, Metro Female and Namilco under 21 and First Division teams.