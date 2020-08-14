We must invite our own to invest instead of turning to foreigners

– Surinamese President

Instead of turning to foreign multinationals and inviting them to invest, President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, believes that small nations must first seek out their own for contributions to the economy. In this way, President Santokhi said that sustainable development would be achieved. The recently installed President of the Dutch speaking nation made these and other remarks during a press conference that was held at State House.

There, Santokhi spoke about the need to increase private sector partnership between Guyana and Suriname so as to drive economic development. The Head of State said that at the moment, Suriname is facing a financial crisis. Santokhi is of the firm view that indeed, he can solve some of his nation’s economic distress by turning to international agencies for the rescheduling of Suriname’s debt position. But he opined that more value can be had by learning from, as well as partnering with the private sector of his CARICOM brothers and sisters like Guyana.

The Head of State said, “…The sustainable development should come from the private sector, from the small and medium enterprises, and there is the opportunity to invite those companies to invest in Suriname and to work closely with the Surinamese companies. Those kinds of investments will be the sustainable backbone of our economy and that is what we have to look at.”

He added, “Very often, we as small nations, we are looking for big multinationals to invite and invest and very often, we are forgetting our very own companies. They are here in Guyana and Suriname. Let us give them the opportunity and invite them and see what kind of contribution they can deliver to strengthen the economy…”

The Surinamese President is hopeful that by extending the invitation to his own, they can ensure the stabilization of the Dutch-speaking nation. In keeping with his reasoning of using more locals and forming regional partnerships, Santokhi held talks recently with members of the private sector here. The President was keen to note that mechanisms like the Guyana-Suriname Chamber Corporation will be in place to ensure the shared vision of increasing private sector partnership is achieved.