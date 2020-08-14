Latest update August 14th, 2020 12:58 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

We must invite our own to invest instead of turning to foreigners

Aug 14, 2020 News 0

– Surinamese President

Suriname’s President, Chandrikapersad Santokhi

Instead of turning to foreign multinationals and inviting them to invest, President of Suriname, Chandrikapersad Santokhi, believes that small nations must first seek out their own for contributions to the economy. In this way, President Santokhi said that sustainable development would be achieved. The recently installed President of the Dutch speaking nation made these and other remarks during a press conference that was held at State House.
There, Santokhi spoke about the need to increase private sector partnership between Guyana and Suriname so as to drive economic development. The Head of State said that at the moment, Suriname is facing a financial crisis. Santokhi is of the firm view that indeed, he can solve some of his nation’s economic distress by turning to international agencies for the rescheduling of Suriname’s debt position. But he opined that more value can be had by learning from, as well as partnering with the private sector of his CARICOM brothers and sisters like Guyana.
The Head of State said, “…The sustainable development should come from the private sector, from the small and medium enterprises, and there is the opportunity to invite those companies to invest in Suriname and to work closely with the Surinamese companies. Those kinds of investments will be the sustainable backbone of our economy and that is what we have to look at.”
He added, “Very often, we as small nations, we are looking for big multinationals to invite and invest and very often, we are forgetting our very own companies. They are here in Guyana and Suriname. Let us give them the opportunity and invite them and see what kind of contribution they can deliver to strengthen the economy…”
The Surinamese President is hopeful that by extending the invitation to his own, they can ensure the stabilization of the Dutch-speaking nation. In keeping with his reasoning of using more locals and forming regional partnerships, Santokhi held talks recently with members of the private sector here. The President was keen to note that mechanisms like the Guyana-Suriname Chamber Corporation will be in place to ensure the shared vision of increasing private sector partnership is achieved.

Similar Articles

Sports

Two-day boxing seminar for Officials set for this weekend

Two-day boxing seminar for Officials set for this weekend

Aug 14, 2020

President of the Guyana Boxing Association and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Read More
Hero Caribbean Premier League calls on ICSS to support competition oversight

Hero Caribbean Premier League calls on ICSS to...

Aug 14, 2020

Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier League (CPL)

Bet Daily collaborates with Caribbean Premier...

Aug 14, 2020

Archery Guyana participates in Meeting with World Archery Americas

Archery Guyana participates in Meeting with World...

Aug 14, 2020

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

GFF President Forde meets new Sports Minister

Aug 13, 2020

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Javelin Champion Baird back in training

Aug 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019