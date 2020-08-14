Latest update August 14th, 2020 12:58 AM

Wanted bulletin issued for suspect in shooting death at Cotton Tree

Aug 14, 2020

Wanted: Richardo Mitchell

Police are seeking information that would lead to the arrest of a 31-year-old man of Bennet Dam, Rosignol Village, West Coast Berbice.
Richardo Mitchell, aka “Cardo”, is wanted by police for questioning in relation to the murder committed on Winston Robertson on August 10, 2020 at Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Mitchell is asked to contact the police on telephone numbers: 333-2151, 333-5564, 333-3876, 232-0313, 226-6978, 225-8196, 911 or the nearest police station.

Dead: Winston Robertson

Robertson was shot by Mitchell at a friend’s house after he reportedly saw his wife engaged in a conversation with him.
Police had disclosed that the suspect and his wife had an intense argument Sunday night about her alleged romantic involvement with someone else. That argument, it was revealed, turned physical and the woman left the home, which she shared with Mitchell and sought refuge at her friend’s house.
Robertson was at the friend’s house when Mitchell got word that his wife was there. According to reports, Mitchell ventured over to the premises Monday night and there he shot Robertson after he saw him “talking with the woman”. The suspect, reports suggest, then proceeded to beat his wife with the gun, which he used to shoot Robertson. The woman, it was revealed, sustained lacerations about her body and head, is currently hospitalized at the Fort Wellington Hospital.
Robertson died Tuesday morning at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

 

