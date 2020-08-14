Teenage boy kills one in chopping rampage

A 15-year-old boy went berserk yesterday chopping to death his brother-in-law and injuring four other family members in the process, including two children and a woman in her 40s. According to information reaching this publication, the incident took place at around 17:30hrs in a village in the Pomeroon River, Region Two. A relative said that earlier in the day the teenager complained of having a fever and went to sleep. However when he woke up he reportedly picked up a cutlass and started the chopping spree. The injured victims were rushed to the Charity Regional Hospital. More details will be provided in tomorrow’s edition.