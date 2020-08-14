Latest update August 14th, 2020 12:58 AM

Japarts donates masks, other protective items to Police Force

Aug 14, 2020 News 0

Japarts, one of the biggest suppliers of mining equipment, has made a significant donation to the Guyana Police Force. The $1.6M donation includes 200 reflective vests; 3000 disposable masks; 300 safety glass; 300 face shields and 100 traffic lights.

 

