Gov’t appoints new NICIL board – Jagdeo

Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo today revealed that a new board has been appointed to handle the business under the National Industrial and Commercial Investments Limited (NICIL).

According to a document seen by Kaieteur News, Paul Cheong now holds the position of Chairman, while Sasenarine Singh, Christopher Ram, Nigel Hinds, Pauline Chase and Stanley Paul have been appointed as board members.

Most notably, sources close to the government have revealed that Marcia Nadir-Sharma is tipped to be the new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of NICIL. Nadir-Sharma had held the position of Deputy CEO, back in 2016.