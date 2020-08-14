Exxon buy out all de bora, bajee and ochro

Dem Boys Seh…

Exxon Mobil produce wan half yearly report about dem local content spending over de last six months. Dem only do dat because dem wan de government feel nice about how much money dem oil company spending in de country.

Dem claim dem spend G$14B in local content. Dem boys wan know if dem spend dah pon bora, ochro and bajee. Dem market venda wah does sell bora, bajee and ochro seh dem nah see much increase in sales over de past six months. So dem wan know weh Exxon buying dem “greens” and from who dem buying and when dem buying.

Dem claim dem spend de money locally. But dem nah show what dem spend it pon, where dem spend it, when dem spend it and who dem spend this money at. Is like if dem boys send dem maid to de supermarket. And she come back and she spend one million dollars but she nah bring no receipt. And when dem boys check de goods, it only come up to $100,000. Would you pay her the million dollars?

Dem boys know when dem oil company seh dem spend X dollars, yuh does gat fuh tek dah with a pinch of salt. Dem boys know things tight in de economy and bin tight fuh de past six months. So if one company bin spend 14 billion dollars, dem boys would have notice de difference.

Dat is a lot of money. With dat money, Guyana nah gat fuh go to de World Bank or de IDB or de CDB fuh get money to build bridge over de Demerara River. Dem can build de bridge with da same money and gat plenty lef over.

De hurtful part is dat whatever dem spend, we still gat fuh pay it back. So them give with de left hand and tek back double with de right hand. If yuh know what dem boys mean.

Should Guyana pay dat Bill wat Exxon gan clap pon we soon without seeing what dem spend it on?

Talk half and wait fuh de cost recovery and field development bills.