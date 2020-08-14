Class of ‘88 endows Richard Ishmael Secondary with Commercial Copier

A commercial copier, complete with accessories and printing paper, valued at G$1.1M was last week Tuesday presented to the Richard Ishmael Secondary School, Woolford Avenue, Georgetown.

The timely endowment was a gesture made possible by 21 students who graduated from the school in 1988. According to the school’s Deputy Head Mistress, Ms. Khan, the donation will boost the efficiency of the school to provide materials to aid students’ learning process.

Three of the students from the Class of ‘88, Hemant Narine, Yasmin Bowman and John Tularam, were on hand to present the items (Canon 2630 Image Runner, five boxes each of letter and legal size paper, extra toner and replaceable drum unit) to Ms. Khan in the presence of a few teachers and two female students, Beauty Razack and Nicole Gomes.

Bowman also presented a commemorative plaque to Ms. Khan to celebrate and remember the moment. Narine gave a brief overview of how the initiative came into being. He informed that back in 2018, a group of students from the Class of ‘88 met in New York and started discussions to host a reunion which came off later that year in the summer and was attended by 51 persons.

It was at this reunion that students enquired of each other, what it is they were going to do for the school. The suggestion of a photocopier was floated.

“Subsequently, Ms. Pam Walker contacted the HM, Ms. Melanie Jones, who said they needed a heavy duty copier, and in 2019 when the school was celebrating its 75th anniversary, one student from Class of ‘88 went by and he commenced discussions with HM Jones,” Narine said.

The importance of the donation was underscored and the students commenced a robust fundraising drive towards the purchasing of the copier.

Deputy HM Khan, who started duties at Richard Ishmael last September, showered the Class of ‘88 with praises for their wonderful gesture even in the midst of the pandemic.

“We are truly blessed this afternoon, thankful and happy to be the recipients of this generous donation which would boost the school’s ability to deliver a quality service to our students,” she said.

“We look forward to your continued support in whatever way which would be appreciated. It’s always nice when old students can give back; so thank you very much, it’s a pleasure,” she added.

In addition to Bowman, Narine and Tularam, the other students who contributed to the purchase of the copier are: Gavin Thorne, Marc Joseph, Sunil Lakeraj, Parsaram Rajaram, Virgil Granger, Kumar Boodhoo, Rajesh Pritipaul, Jagivan Heeralall, Bibi S. Khan, Pam Walker, Dienne Baird, Lizette Stephens, Lakshmi Ramsahoi, Nanette Edwards, Nicole Lowe, Rajshri Beharry, Rhetta Jack, and Shondelle Rodney.