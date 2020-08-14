Caribbean Cinemas reopens today

Latest update August 14th, 2020 12:58 AM
Caribbean Cinemas at the Giftland Mall is set to reopen today after closing its doors on March 26, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The re-opening announcement was made in a statement issued by Caribbean Cinemas which stated that even though the facility will resume business, strict COVID-19 measures will be in place to ensure the safety of patrons.
According to the establishment, patrons will be expected to wear facemasks at all times, except when consuming food. There will also be a reduction in the capacity for persons opting to see movies to ensure social distancing is exercised. Some other social distancing measures will include: ensuring spacing of two or more seats between pairs watching a movie; maintaining a six feet distance between other persons when waiting in lobby areas, washrooms and concessions lines.
Also, customers will be able to use Caribbean Cinemas’ online services to buy tickets and concession items. This, the statement noted, will limit physical buying as much as possible. Patrons purchasing online, according to Caribbean Cinemas, will receive a confirmation code that would grant them access to the theatre after being scanned by an usher.
Aug 14, 2020President of the Guyana Boxing Association and Vice-President of the Americas Boxing Confederation (AMBC), Steve Ninvalle has informed Kaieteur Sport that the two-day Virtual Seminar for...
Aug 14, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
Aug 14, 2020
Aug 13, 2020
Aug 13, 2020
On August 2, exactly five months after the March 2 election, GECOM accepted the results of the voting process when chairperson,... more
The COVID-19 epidemic is becoming increasingly unmanageable. The virus is no longer isolated to any one Region; it is spreading... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders The one upside of the challenges facing the Government of Guyana after a five-month impasse in declaring... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]