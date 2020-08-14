Caribbean Cinemas reopens today

Latest update August 14th, 2020 12:58 AM

Caribbean Cinemas at the Giftland Mall is set to reopen today after closing its doors on March 26, 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The re-opening announcement was made in a statement issued by Caribbean Cinemas which stated that even though the facility will resume business, strict COVID-19 measures will be in place to ensure the safety of patrons.
According to the establishment, patrons will be expected to wear facemasks at all times, except when consuming food. There will also be a reduction in the capacity for persons opting to see movies to ensure social distancing is exercised. Some other social distancing measures will include: ensuring spacing of two or more seats between pairs watching a movie; maintaining a six feet distance between other persons when waiting in lobby areas, washrooms and concessions lines.
Also, customers will be able to use Caribbean Cinemas’ online services to buy tickets and concession items. This, the statement noted, will limit physical buying as much as possible. Patrons purchasing online, according to Caribbean Cinemas, will receive a confirmation code that would grant them access to the theatre after being scanned by an usher.

 

